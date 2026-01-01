DumbDrop is a deliberately minimal file upload application from DumbWare.io, built on the idea that sharing files with a server should not require an account system, an object store, or a cloud subscription. The interface is a single drop zone — simply drag files in, and they are stored on disk in a configured upload directory that you fully control.

Despite its compact design, DumbDrop includes practical extras like optional PIN protection, directory upload support, configurable size limits, file-extension filtering, and Apprise notifications. Self-hosting on a VPS ensures uploaded files remain private, eliminates per-gigabyte transfer fees from third-party services, and provides a reliable transfer point for collaborators who lack shell or SFTP access.