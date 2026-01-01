Deploy DuckDNS with one-click installation.
Free dynamic DNS client that automatically keeps your domain pointed at your current IP address without a static IP.
Choose a VPS plan for DuckDNS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DuckDNS
Duck DNS ایک مفت ڈائنامک DNS سروس ہے جس پر لاکھوں ہوم لیب صارفین اور سیلف ہوسٹرز بھروسہ کرتے ہیں تاکہ رہائشی انٹرنیٹ کنکشنز کے پیچھے سرورز اور ڈیوائسز تک قابل اعتماد رسائی برقرار رکھی جا سکے۔ زیادہ تر ISPs بدلتے ہوئے IP ایڈریسز تفویض کرتے ہیں، لیکن Duck DNS آپ کے پبلک IP کی مسلسل نگرانی کرکے اور آپ کے منتخب کردہ سب ڈومین کو جیسے ہی یہ تبدیل ہوتا ہے اپ ڈیٹ کرکے اس مسئلے کو حل کرتا ہے — یہ سب کچھ بغیر کسی لاگت کے۔
یہ ٹیمپلیٹ آفیشل Duck DNS کلائنٹ کنٹینر کو ہوسٹ نیٹ ورکنگ موڈ میں چلاتا ہے، جس سے اسے درست IP مرئیت ملتی ہے۔ کنفیگریشن ری اسٹارٹس کے بعد بھی برقرار رہتی ہے تاکہ آپ کے سب ڈومین اور ٹوکن کی سیٹنگز کبھی ضائع نہ ہوں۔ چاہے آپ کو ہوم سرور، Raspberry Pi پروجیکٹ، یا سیلف ہوسٹڈ VPS ایپلیکیشن تک مستحکم رسائی کی ضرورت ہو، Duck DNS ایک سٹیٹک IP یا کمرشل DDNS سروس کے لیے ادائیگی کی ضرورت کو ختم کرتا ہے۔
Key features of DuckDNS
Automatic IP updates
Detects when your public IP address changes and updates your Duck DNS subdomain immediately, keeping access uninterrupted.
IPv4 and IPv6 support
Works with both address families, so your subdomain stays current regardless of your ISP's IP version assignment.
Multiple subdomains
Manages several Duck DNS subdomains in a single container by providing a comma-separated list of subdomain names.
Always-on VPS operation
Running on a VPS guarantees updates are delivered on schedule 24/7, even when home network equipment reboots or loses power.
Persistent configuration
Stores your token and subdomain settings in a dedicated volume so the client resumes correctly after container restarts.
Why run DuckDNS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.