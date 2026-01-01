DOMjudge is a well-established open-source automated judge system designed for conducting programming contests in the ICPC style. It's widely used for regional and world-final ICPC events, university programming courses, and online competitions. The system offers a web interface that allows contestants to submit their solutions, while judges and administrators can use it to manage problems, programming languages, teams, and live scoreboards.

By self-hosting DOMjudge on your own VPS, you ensure that all submissions, test cases, and judging results remain on infrastructure you fully control. This also means there are no per-contestant fees and no upload limits, which are often imposed by hosted services. The server itself is fully functional for setting up contests, problems, and teams. Meanwhile, compiled-language judging is carried out by separate, sandboxed judgehost workers that you can attach at a later stage.