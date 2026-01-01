Deploy DOMjudge in one click installation.
Open-source automated programming contest judge jo ICPC-style competitions ke liye istemal hota hai, submissions, scoreboards, aur team management ke saath.
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What you can build with DOMjudge
DOMjudge is a well-established open-source automated judge system designed for conducting programming contests in the ICPC style. It's widely used for regional and world-final ICPC events, university programming courses, and online competitions. The system offers a web interface that allows contestants to submit their solutions, while judges and administrators can use it to manage problems, programming languages, teams, and live scoreboards.
By self-hosting DOMjudge on your own VPS, you ensure that all submissions, test cases, and judging results remain on infrastructure you fully control. This also means there are no per-contestant fees and no upload limits, which are often imposed by hosted services. The server itself is fully functional for setting up contests, problems, and teams. Meanwhile, compiled-language judging is carried out by separate, sandboxed judgehost workers that you can attach at a later stage.
Key features of DOMjudge
ICPC-style judging
Implements the rules used by the ICPC International Collegiate Programming Contest, including penalty time, freezing the scoreboard, and verdict categories like Wrong Answer, Time Limit, and Run Error.
Live scoreboards
Public aur jury ke scoreboards real time mein update hotay hain jaisay hi submissions aati hain, contest ke ikhtitaam ke qareeb dramatic finishes ke liye configurable freezing ke saath.
Team and contest management
Admin web UI for managing contests, teams, users, affiliations, problems, languages, and clarifications across multiple parallel events.
Sandboxed judgehosts
Separately deployable judgehost workers compile and run submissions in isolated cgroup-based sandboxes with strict CPU, memory, and disk limits.
REST API and CLP
A documented REST API plus integration with the Contest API specification lets you connect external scoreboards, resolver tools, and the ICPC tools ecosystem.
Multi-language support
Comes with judging support for C, C++, Java, Python, Kotlin, Rust, Go, and many other languages, with full per-language compile and run configuration.
Why run DOMjudge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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