Deluge is a feature-rich, lightweight BitTorrent client built on the libtorrent library, offering all essential torrent management capabilities through a clean browser-based interface. It supports protocol encryption, DHT, peer exchange, proxy routing, speed controls, and a plugin ecosystem â€” making it a reliable choice for both casual downloading and advanced media automation setups.

Deploying Deluge on a VPS provides dedicated bandwidth for continuous seeding and downloading without consuming your home internet connection or data caps. The always-on environment maintains healthy ratios on private trackers, integrates smoothly with automation tools like Sonarr and Radarr, and keeps your torrent activity isolated on dedicated infrastructure with a static IP address.