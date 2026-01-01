Deploy DB Browser for SQLite in one click installation.
Visual, browser-based tool for creating, inspecting, and editing SQLite databases without command-line tools or native app installs.
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What you can build with DB Browser for SQLite
DB Browser for SQLite provides a graphical interface for working with SQLite databases directly in your browser — no native application or SSH session required. You can create and modify tables, browse and edit records in a spreadsheet-like view, run SQL queries with syntax highlighting, and import or export data in CSV, JSON, and SQL formats. It also supports index, view, and trigger management through intuitive visual dialogs.
Running it on your VPS is especially useful when other applications on the same server use SQLite for storage — you get immediate browser-based access to inspect and modify those databases from any device without transferring files off the server.
Key features of DB Browser for SQLite
Browser-based access
Access your SQLite databases from any device with a browser — no native app installation or SSH access needed.
Visual table editor
Create, modify, and browse table data in a spreadsheet-like interface with support for all column types and constraints.
SQL query editor
Execute SQL with syntax highlighting and auto-completion, then view, copy, or export results directly from the interface.
Import and export
Import data from CSV and SQL files and export query results or full databases in multiple formats for analysis or backup.
Schema management
Manage indexes, views, triggers, and foreign keys through visual dialogs without writing DDL statements manually.
Why run DB Browser for SQLite on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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