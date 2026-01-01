Databasus is a self-hosted database backup management tool that centralizes automated backups for PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB under a single web interface. It handles the full backup lifecycle — scheduling, execution, compression, retention rotation, and health monitoring — without requiring separate scripts for each database type.

Self-hosting Databasus on your VPS stores backups directly on your own infrastructure, eliminating per-gigabyte cloud storage fees and keeping sensitive data within your control. The web dashboard provides clear visibility into backup success rates, storage usage, and job history, while dedicated VPS resources ensure backup jobs run without impacting production database performance.