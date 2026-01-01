Damselfly is a server-based photograph management application built for very large libraries. It indexes a top-level pictures folder, builds thumbnails in the background, and lets you search across IPTC keyword tags, folder names, EXIF metadata, faces, and detected objects through a fast Blazor WebAssembly UI. Face recognition and object detection run locally and offline, with no SaaS dependency.

Self-hosting Damselfly on your own VPS keeps photo metadata, face vectors, and library structure inside infrastructure you control rather than a public photo service. The platform handles 500,000+ image catalogues with sub-second searches, supports multi-user accounts with role-based entitlements, and pairs with the Damselfly Desktop client for sync-to-laptop editing workflows.