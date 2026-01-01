Crontab UI is an open-source Node.js web application that replaces error-prone manual crontab editing with a safe, visual interface. Adding, deleting, pausing, and resuming jobs takes a single click, and every change is validated before being applied, so a typo no longer brings down all of your scheduled tasks at once.

Self-hosting Crontab UI on your own VPS gives you a private control panel for hundreds of cron jobs with per-job error logs, automatic backups before risky operations, and import/export to replicate the same schedule across multiple machines. Built-in HTTP basic authentication keeps the interface protected without requiring an external reverse proxy or identity provider.