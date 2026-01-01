Deploy Convoy in one click installation.
Cloud-native open-source webhooks gateway to ingest, persist, debug, and reliably deliver millions of webhook events.
Choose a VPS plan for Convoy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Convoy
Convoy ایک اوپن سورس کلاؤڈ-نیٹیو ویب ہکس گیٹ وے ہے جو لاکھوں ویب ہک ایونٹس کو محفوظ طریقے سے حاصل کرنے، برقرار رکھنے، ڈیبگ کرنے، ڈیلیور کرنے اور بڑے پیمانے پر منظم کرنے کے لیے بنایا گیا ہے۔ یہ انجینئرنگ ٹیموں کے لیے ڈیزائن کیا گیا ہے جو صارفین کو ایونٹس بھیجتی ہیں یا تیسرے فریق سے ایونٹس وصول کرتی ہیں، یہ قابل اعتماد ویب ہک انفراسٹرکچر بنانے کے آپریشنل درد کو حل کرتا ہے — خودکار ریٹرائیز، دستخط کی تصدیق، ڈیڈ-لیٹر ہینڈلنگ، اور ہر ڈیلیوری کا معائنہ کرنے کے لیے ایک مکمل ایڈمن ڈیش بورڈ۔
Convoy کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے ایونٹ پے لوڈز، کسٹمر اینڈ پوائنٹس، اور ڈیلیوری لاگز آپ کے VPS کے اندر رہتے ہیں، جس میں فی ایونٹ کی کوئی قیمت نہیں ہوتی اور آپ کے ٹریفک میں کسی تیسرے فریق کی کوئی مرئیت نہیں ہوتی۔ PostgreSQL اور Redis پہلے سے کنفیگر شدہ آتے ہیں تاکہ گیٹ وے پہلی تعیناتی سے ہی پروڈکشن ویب ہک ورک لوڈز کے لیے تیار ہو۔
Key features of Convoy
Reliable delivery
Automatic exponential and linear retry strategies keep transient failures at customer endpoints from losing webhook events.
Signature verification
Sign outgoing requests with HMAC and verify incoming webhooks, so that every event can be trusted by the sender and the receiver.
Admin dashboard
Inspect, filter, and replay every webhook delivery from a built-in UI without writing custom debugging tools.
Two-way gateway
Acts as both an outgoing publisher to customers and an incoming gateway for securely receiving third-party webhooks.
Scalable workers
Separate web and agent processes enable you to scale ingestion and delivery throughput independently as event volume grows.
VPS hosted data
Webhook payloads, endpoint secrets, and delivery history stay on your infrastructure with no per-event SaaS fees.
Why run Convoy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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