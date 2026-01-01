Deploy Cleanuparr in one click installation.
Advanced queue cleaner for the Servarr stack that removes stalled, failed, and malicious downloads automatically.
Choose a VPS plan for Cleanuparr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cleanuparr
Cleanuparr aik self-hosted download manager hai jo khaas taur par Servarr ecosystem ke liye banaya gaya hai. Yeh Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, aur Whisparr ke saath-saath qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, uTorrent, aur rTorrent se connect hota hai, phir musalsal queue ko inspect karta hai taake un downloads ko strike aur remove kar sake jo stalled hain, metadata mein phanse hue hain, bohot ahista download ho rahe hain, import hone mein nakam ho rahe hain, ya maloom malware patterns se match kar rahe hain jaise ke shaqi
.lnk aur
.zipx files.
Queue hygiene ke ilawa, Cleanuparr pro-actively missing media aur cutoff-unmet quality upgrades ko search karta hai, finished seeds ko prune karta hai, un orphaned files ko remove karta hai jo ab arrs se track nahi ho rahe, aur har strike ya removal par alerts bhejta hai. Isay apne VPS par chalane se aapki media automation din raat tidy rehti hai baghair manual queue babysitting ke.
Key features of Cleanuparr
Strike-based cleanup
Mark bad downloads with configurable strikes and automatically remove and block them once they hit your threshold.
Malware blocker
Detect and remove known malicious torrents using community-maintained patterns and a built-in blocklist of suspicious file types.
Servarr-wide integration
Works with Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, and Whisparr alongside qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, uTorrent, and rTorrent in one place.
Missing and upgrade search
Automatically triggers searches for missing items and cutoff-unmet quality upgrades, including custom format score tracking.
Orphan and seeding cleanup
Removes downloads with no hardlinks or arr references, prunes long-running seeds, and supports cross-seed-aware workflows.
Real-time notifications
Sends alerts on every strike, removal, or block over your preferred notification channel so nothing slips by unnoticed.
Why run Cleanuparr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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