Chibisafe is a self-hosted file vault written in TypeScript that makes sharing files effortless. Upload anything — photos, videos, documents, code snippets — and receive an instant shareable link. Chunked uploads ensure large files transfer reliably even on slower connections, while a clean masonry gallery lets you browse your media visually.

Unlike hosted file sharing services, self-hosting Chibisafe gives you full control over storage, access policies, and user management. Run it in public mode for open uploads, user accounts mode for registered users, or invite-only mode for private teams — all configurable from the built-in admin dashboard without touching configuration files.