ChartDB is a browser-based database diagram editor that enables developers and DBAs to visualize any database schema without directly connecting the tool to their database. A single "Smart Query" — a SQL statement executed within your own client — returns schema metadata as JSON. Upon pasting this into ChartDB, it immediately generates a full interactive ERD, ensuring no account, stored credentials, or database password ever leaves your terminal.

The AI-powered DDL export feature generates migration scripts between various database dialects, proving useful for teams planning cross-database migrations or documenting schema changes for review. By self-hosting ChartDB, all schema information remains securely within your own infrastructure, rather than residing with a third-party cloud tool.