Deploy Cap in one click installation.
Privacy-first open-source CAPTCHA alternative using proof-of-work instead of visual puzzles — no tracking, no cookies, no external calls.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cap
Cap ایک ہلکا پھلکا اوپن سورس CAPTCHA متبادل ہے جو فارمز اور APIs کو بوٹس سے بچاتا ہے، بصری پہیلیوں کے بجائے پروف آف ورک کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے۔ صارفین سے ٹریفک لائٹس یا کراس واکس کی شناخت کرنے کے بجائے، Cap WebAssembly میں ایک خاموش SHA-256 چیلنج چلاتا ہے — حقیقی صارفین کے لیے ملی سیکنڈز میں حل ہوتا ہے جبکہ بوٹس کے لیے خودکار جمع کرانے کو کمپیوٹیشنل طور پر مہنگا بناتا ہے۔ کوئی کوکیز سیٹ نہیں کی جاتی ہیں، کوئی رویے کا ڈیٹا جمع نہیں کیا جاتا ہے، اور کوئی درخواست آپ کے اپنے سرور سے باہر نہیں جاتی ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر Cap کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کو اپنی بوٹ پروٹیکشن پر مکمل کنٹرول ملتا ہے، جس میں کوئی فی تصدیق فیس نہیں ہوتی اور Google reCAPTCHA یا Cloudflare Turnstile جیسی سروسز پر کوئی انحصار نہیں ہوتا۔ ایک ایڈمن ڈیش بورڈ چیلنج اینالیٹکس اور سائٹ کی مینجمنٹ فراہم کرتا ہے۔
Key features of Cap
Proof-of-Work Challenges
SHA-256 computation WebAssembly mein chupke se chalti hai, jis se bot protection asal users ke liye ghair-mar'i rehti hai jabke automated attacks ki laagat barha deti hai.
Zero Tracking
No cookies are set, no behavioral fingerprints collected, and no data is sent to third-party servers — fully GDPR-friendly by design.
Admin Dashboard
Monitor challenge completion rates, manage site keys, and review bot activity metrics through the built-in analytics dashboard.
Lightweight Widget
The client-side widget is only ~20KB, adding negligible page weight to any site or application that embeds it.
API-First Design
Verify challenge tokens server-side via a simple REST API, making Cap integrable with any language or framework.
Why run Cap on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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