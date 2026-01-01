Deploy ByteStash in one click installation.
Self-hosted code snippet manager with syntax highlighting, full-text search, and optional SSO for developers and teams.
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What you can build with ByteStash
ByteStash aik self-hosted web application hai jo code snippets ko aik single searchable library mein store, organize, aur share karne ke liye hai. Yeh darjanon programming languages ko full syntax highlighting ke saath support karta hai, aapko language ya keyword ke zariye filter karne deta hai, jaldi access ke liye favorites pin karne deta hai, aur recipients se accounts ki zaroorat ke baghair snippets ko publically share karne deta hai.
Cloud-based snippet tools ke bar-aks, ByteStash mukammal tor par aapke apne infrastructure par aik lightweight SQLite database ke saath chalta hai — kisi external services ki zaroorat nahin. Yeh Swagger documentation aur optional OpenID Connect integration ke saath aik full REST API provide karta hai, jo isay solo developers aur centralized identity management istemal karne wali teams ke liye yaksaan munasib banata hai.
Key features of ByteStash
Syntax Highlighting
Supports dozens of programming languages so every snippet is rendered with accurate, readable syntax colouring.
Full-Text Search
Search and filter your entire snippet library by language, keyword, or tag to find exactly what you need in seconds.
Public Sharing
Share individual snippets or collections via public links — recipients do not need an account to view them.
REST API Access
Full CRUD API with built-in Swagger documentation lets you integrate snippet retrieval into scripts, editors, or CI pipelines.
SSO Integration
Connect any OpenID Connect provider to enable single sign-on for teams already using centralised identity management.
Why run ByteStash on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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