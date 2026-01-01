Deploy Bytebase in one click installation.
Open-source database DevOps platform for reviewing, approving, and deploying schema changes safely across environments.
Choose a VPS plan for Bytebase
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Bytebase
Bytebase ایک اوپن سورس ڈیٹا بیس DevOps پلیٹ فارم ہے جو ڈیٹا بیس کی تبدیلی کے انتظام میں سافٹ ویئر انجینئرنگ کے اصول لاتا ہے۔ جہاں زیادہ تر ٹیمیں ad-hoc SQL اسکرپٹس یا غیر رسمی DBA کی منظوریوں پر انحصار کرتی ہیں، Bytebase منظم جائزہ ورک فلوز، کثیر ماحول کے رول آؤٹ پائپ لائنز، اور 200+ بلٹ ان SQL جائزہ کے قواعد فراہم کرتا ہے جو اس بات کی عکاسی کرتے ہیں کہ ایپلیکیشن کوڈ کیسے بھیجا جاتا ہے۔
یہ 20 سے زیادہ ڈیٹا بیس سسٹمز — PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, Redis, ClickHouse, Snowflake، اور مزید — کو ایک ہی ویب انٹرفیس سے سپورٹ کرتا ہے۔ سیلف ہوسٹنگ ڈیٹا بیس کی اسناد اور تبدیلی کی تاریخ کو مکمل طور پر آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رکھتی ہے، جس میں کوئی تیسری پارٹی کی سروس کبھی بھی آپ کے schemas یا ڈیٹا تک رسائی حاصل نہیں کرتی۔
Key features of Bytebase
Database change workflows
Route every schema migration through configurable review and approval steps before it reaches any database environment.
Built-in SQL review
200 سے زائد قواعد خود بخود اینٹی پیٹرنز، گمشدہ انڈیکسز، اور تباہ کن آپریشنز کو پکڑ لیتے ہیں اس سے پہلے کہ کوئی تبدیلی منظور کی جائے۔
GitOps integration
Link Bytebase to your Git repository so database migrations follow the same pull-request process as application code.
Multi-environment rollouts
Define ordered pipelines across dev, staging, and production with required approval gates at each stage.
Audit and compliance
Every migration and approval is recorded in a tamper-evident log with timestamps and user attribution, supporting SOC 2 and similar frameworks.
Why run Bytebase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.