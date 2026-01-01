Buildbot is a Python-based continuous integration and delivery framework that automates building, testing, and deploying software. Unlike opinionated hosted CI services, Buildbot is fully configurable in Python code — every trigger, scheduler, builder, and reporter is defined programmatically, giving teams precise control over their build pipelines without the limits of declarative YAML schemas.

Self-hosting Buildbot on a VPS keeps your build infrastructure on servers you control, with no per-minute billing, no repository limits, and no dependency on external CI provider uptime. The master-worker architecture scales from a single worker on a small VPS to dozens of workers across dedicated machines, all coordinated from one central web dashboard.