Deploy Black Candy in one click installation.
Self-hosted music streaming server with a clean web player and official mobile apps for your personal music collection.
Choose a VPS plan for Black Candy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Black Candy
Black Candy ایک اوپن سورس، سیلف ہوسٹڈ میوزک سٹریمنگ سرور ہے جو آپ کے ذاتی آڈیو کلیکشن کو ایک پرائیویٹ سٹریمنگ سروس میں بدل دیتا ہے جسے آپ کسی بھی براؤزر یا اس کی آفیشل موبائل ایپس سے استعمال کر سکتے ہیں۔ یہ آپ کی لائبریری کو سکین کرتا ہے، میٹا ڈیٹا اور البم آرٹ پڑھتا ہے، اور ہر چیز کو ایک صاف، ریسپانسیو ویب پلیئر کے ذریعے پیش کرتا ہے جس میں پلے لسٹس، سرچ، اور ملٹی یوزر اکاؤنٹس شامل ہیں۔
کمرشل سٹریمنگ پلیٹ فارمز کے برعکس، Black Candy ہر ٹریک، پلے لسٹ، اور سننے کی عادت کو آپ کی اپنی انفراسٹرکچر پر رکھتا ہے۔ کوئی سبسکرپشن فیس نہیں، کوئی ایسا کیٹلاگ نہیں جو بغیر وارننگ کے تبدیل ہو، اور آپ کی اعلیٰ معیار کی فائلوں کی کوئی کمپریشن نہیں — بس آپ کی اپنی موسیقی، آپ کے VPS سے آپ کے استعمال کردہ ہر ڈیوائس پر مکمل فیڈیلیٹی کے ساتھ سٹریم کی جاتی ہے۔
Key features of Black Candy
Personal Music Streaming
Stream your own collection from any browser or the official mobile apps, with full album art, metadata, and search.
Multi-User Accounts
Har sunne wale ko unka apna login, playlists, aur sunne ki history dein jabke ek hi server par ek single library share ki ja rahi ho.
On-the-Fly Transcoding
Audio ko khud-ba-khud streamable bitrate mein tabdeel karta hai taake playback slow ya mobile connections par bhi smooth rahe, asal files ko tabdeel kiye baghair.
Playlists and Search
Build manual or smart playlists and find any artist, album, or track instantly with fast full-text search.
Full Data Ownership
Your music, playlists, and listening data stay on your VPS — no subscriptions, no tracking, and no catalog that disappears.
Why run Black Candy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.