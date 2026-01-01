ایک کلک کی تنصیب میں Bazarr کو تعینات کریں۔
Automated subtitle management companion for Sonarr and Radarr that downloads and upgrades subtitles across your media library.
Choose a VPS plan for Bazarr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Bazarr
Bazarr Sonarr aur Radarr ke liye aik saathi application hai jo aap ki media library ke liye mukammal subtitle workflow ko khud-ba-khud chalata hai. Yeh aap ki library ko naye content ke liye monitor karta hai aur khud-ba-khud aap ki pasandeeda zubanon mein subtitles ko 20 se zyada providers, jin mein OpenSubtitles, Subscene, Addic7ed, aur Podnapisi shamil hain, se talash karta hai, download karta hai, aur organize karta hai. Jab behtar subtitle versions dastiyab hote hain, Bazarr unhein khud-ba-khud upgrade kar deta hai — kisi manual talash ki zaroorat nahi hoti.
Bazarr ko aik dedicated VPS par chalana isay musalsal uptime aur qabil-e-aitemad public IP address faraham karta hai jo providers tak bila rukawat rasai ke liye zaroori hai — dynamic IPs wale home networks ko subtitle providers waqt ke sath block kar sakte hain. Subtitle synchronization tools ke sath jo timing ki ghalatiyon ko theek karte hain aur hearing-impaired SDH tracks ke liye support ke sath, Bazarr aap ki library mein har media item ke liye mukammal subtitle coverage faraham karta hai.
Key features of Bazarr
Sonarr and Radarr integration
Bazarr aap ke maujooda arr setup se barah-e-raast connect hota hai aur aap ki library mein shamil hone wali har film ya episode ke liye khud-ba-khud subtitles fetch karta hai.
20+ subtitle providers
Search OpenSubtitles, Subscene, Addic7ed, Podnapisi, and many more simultaneously to maximize the chance of finding accurate subtitles in your language.
Automatic quality upgrades
جب آپ کی لائبریری میں موجود مواد کے لیے سب ٹائٹل کا بہتر ورژن جاری ہوتا ہے، تو Bazarr خود بخود موجودہ فائل کو بغیر کسی دستی مداخلت کے تبدیل کر دیتا ہے۔
Subtitle synchronization
Built-in sync tools adjust subtitle timing to match audio tracks, fixing the most common reason subtitles seem out of sync even when downloaded from reputable sources.
Hearing-impaired support
Prefer SDH or CC tracks for accessibility — Bazarr can prioritize hearing-impaired subtitles across all providers for every item in your library.
Why run Bazarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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