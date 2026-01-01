Deploy Apache StreamPark in one click installation.
Apache Flink aur Spark ke liye aik one-stop streaming application development framework aur cloud-native real-time computing platform.
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What you can build with Apache StreamPark
Apache StreamPark is a top-level Apache project that unifies the full lifecycle of real-time stream processing applications built on Apache Flink and Apache Spark. It pairs a developer-focused framework of prebuilt APIs and connectors with a cloud-native operations console for compiling, deploying, monitoring, and scaling streaming jobs from a single web UI.
Self-hosting StreamPark on your own VPS keeps Flink job artifacts, deployment history, and operational metadata under your control while removing the cost and complexity of running a separate stream-processing control plane on a hyperscaler.
Key features of Apache StreamPark
Flink and Spark unified
Develop, deploy, and operate Apache Flink and Apache Spark streaming jobs from a single console with multi-version runtime support.
In-browser job authoring
Write Flink SQL and JAR-based applications in a web editor with syntax highlighting, dependency management, and version history.
One-click deployment
Launch jobs to Standalone, YARN on Hadoop 2.x/3.x, or Kubernetes clusters directly from the platform without leaving the browser.
Built-in monitoring
Running jobs, checkpoints, savepoints، اور ناکامی کے واقعات کو ریئل ٹائم اسٹیٹس ڈیش بورڈز اور الرٹ انٹیگریشنز کے ساتھ ٹریک کریں۔
Rich connector ecosystem
Ship faster with prebuilt connectors for Kafka, JDBC, Doris, Paimon, ClickHouse, and other big-data and ML systems.
Why run Apache StreamPark on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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