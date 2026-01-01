Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Maanschot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Wisselen van model zonder opnieuw aan te sluiten
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Bekijk wat uw stack kan doen met Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Bewaar je SDK. Wijzig één URL.
Spoormodelgebruik in hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Gebruik elk belangrijk model, één balans
Toegang tot ChatGPT, Claude, Tweelingen en meer zonder aparte accounts of rekeningen.
Wissel van model zonder uw code aan te raken
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Credits worden gemeten per aanvraag, dus je zit nooit vast aan een vaste maandelijkse kost.
Haal AI Router opStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.