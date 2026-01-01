Up to 75% off Node.js hosting

Deploy Node.js your way

Get your Node.js app live without server management, or choose VPS for full control. Pay a flat monthly price with no usage-based billing.
From RM 34.99  RM 12.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Node.js your way

Focus on your app, not infrastructure

Managed node.js hosting Node.js on VPS

Code-first deployment

Deploy from GitHub or directly from your IDE.

Built-in protection

Managed SSL, CDN, WAF, and DDoS protection are included.

Predictable pricing

One monthly price, no hidden fees or usage-based charges.

Managed infrastructure

AI Troubleshooter, backups, and support included.

Pick a plan that fits your project

MOST POPULAR
63% off
Managed Node.js Hosting
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.

For zero effort

Get managed infrastructure and focus on code
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Free in-house CDN
Push to GitHub and deploy automatically
Deploy straight from your IDE
Managed MySQL database
Daily and on-demand backups
WAF and DDoS protection
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons

Resources

2 vCPU
3 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe
Unlimited bandwidth
62% off
Node.js on VPS
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Get 24 months for RM 959.76 (regular price RM 2,495.76). Renews at RM 59.99/mo.

For full control

Get full control over the server, runtime, and deployment
Full root access
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Pengurus Docker
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Free weekly backups
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP

Resources

2 vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe
8 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Managed Node.js Hosting
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.

For zero effort

Get managed infrastructure and focus on code
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Free in-house CDN
Push to GitHub and deploy automatically
Deploy straight from your IDE
Managed MySQL database
Daily and on-demand backups
WAF and DDoS protection
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons

Resources

2 vCPU
3 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe
Unlimited bandwidth
62% off
Node.js on VPS
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Get 24 months for RM 959.76 (regular price RM 2,495.76). Renews at RM 59.99/mo.

For full control

Get full control over the server, runtime, and deployment
Full root access
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Pengurus Docker
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Free weekly backups
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP

Resources

2 vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe
8 TB bandwidth

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Powering 1M+ developers worldwide

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Get Node.js app in 2 steps

Managed node.js hosting Node.js on VPS
1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Connect GitHub, upload a ZIP, or deploy from AI code assistant. Your framework is auto-detected, build commands handled, and you’re ready to ship.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Launch your Node.js web app in seconds. Servers, security, and scaling — all taken care of.

Why run Node.js on Hostinger?

Predictable pricing

Low monthly plans for managed Node.js Hosting and VPS

No usage-based billing

Pay a monthly price, not extra fees tied to traffic or runtime

Built for AI coding workflows

Deploy from GitHub or your IDE, and run apps built with React, Next.js, Vite, Vue.js, and other modern frameworks
Choose plan
Why run Node.js on Hostinger?

One deployment, endless ways to build

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Managed Node.js Hosting or Node.js on VPS - you choose

Both run Node.js on Hostinger. The difference is how much of the environment you want to manage
Managed Node.js Hosting
Node.js on VPS

Setup

Managed environment for app deployment
Self-managed virtual server

Control

App-level deployment on managed infrastructure
Full root access and server-level control

Deployment

GitHub integration or IDE-based deployments
Manual setup and custom deployment workflow

Protection

Managed SSL, CDN, WAF, and DDoS protection
Firewall management and DDoS protection

Backups

Daily and on-demand backups
Free weekly backups and snapshots

Bandwidth

Unlimited
8 TB

Node.js Hosting FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Node.js hosting.

What’s the difference between Managed Node.js Hosting and Node.js on VPS?

Managed Node.js Hosting is built around a more streamlined deployment and zero maintenance experience, while Node.js on VPS gives you deeper server-level control and configuration freedom.

Can I deploy from GitHub or directly from my IDE?

Yes — Managed Node.js Hosting supports GitHub integration and IDE-based deployment.

Does Managed Node.js Hosting include security features?

Yes — managed SSL, CDN, WAF, and DDoS protection are included.

When should I choose VPS instead?

Choose VPS when you need full root access, custom server configuration, browser terminal access, or Docker Compose workflows.

Is pricing different between the two options?

Yes — Managed Node.js Hosting starts from RM 12.99, while VPS starts from RM 39.99.

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