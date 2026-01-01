Deploy Paperclip dalam pemasangan satu klik.
Open-source AI orchestration platform for building autonomous agent organizations with defined roles, goal hierarchies, and budget controls.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Paperclip
Paperclip ialah platform orkestrasi kendalian sendiri yang membolehkan anda membina dan mengurus organisasi berkuasa AI autonomi. Daripada menguruskan chatbot individu, Paperclip memberikan ejen AI anda peranan yang ditetapkan, garis pelaporan, dan hierarki matlamat supaya mereka bekerjasama ke arah objektif perniagaan yang dikongsi. Anda menetapkan belanjawan bulanan bagi setiap ejen, mengekalkan jejak audit yang tidak boleh diubah bagi setiap keputusan, dan mengekalkan keupayaan mengatasi peringkat lembaga pada setiap masa.
Menjalankan Paperclip pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan data perniagaan sensitif, memori ejen, dan kelayakan API kekal sepenuhnya pada infrastruktur anda. Anda membawa kunci API anda sendiri untuk Claude, GPT-4o, Gemini, Cursor, atau mana-mana runtime ejen tersuai â€” tanpa markup perantara pada kos model dan tanpa langganan SaaS luaran diperlukan.
Key features of Paperclip
Hierarchical Org Charts
Define agent roles, titles, and reporting lines that mirror a real company structure, enabling coordinated autonomous operation across departments.
Goal Cascade System
Trace tasks from company mission down through team goals to individual agent assignments, ensuring every agent action is aligned with top-level business objectives.
Per-Agent Budget Controls
Set monthly API spending limits per agent with automatic pausing at 100% and soft warnings at 80%, preventing runaway costs without manual monitoring.
Immutable Audit Trail
Every agent action and tool call is recorded in a tamper-proof ticket system, giving you complete transparency and accountability for autonomous decisions.
Bring-Your-Own Agent
Supports Claude, GPT-4o, Gemini, Cursor, Codex, and any custom script with a heartbeat interface, so you choose the best model for each role without lock-in.
Multi-Company Isolation
Run separate AI organizations for multiple businesses from a single deployment, with complete data isolation between each company.
Why run Paperclip on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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