Deploy 9router in one click installation.
AI API routing proxy yang mengurangkan kos token dan mengagihkan permintaan secara automatik merentasi 40+ penyedia LLM.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with 9router
9router ialah proksi API AI yang dihos sendiri yang terletak di antara alat pengekodan AI anda dan mana-mana penyedia LLM. Ia mendedahkan titik akhir yang serasi dengan OpenAI supaya alat seperti Claude Code, Cursor, Cline, dan Copilot boleh bersambung tanpa konfigurasi semula. RTK Token Saver memampatkan output alat yang besar — perbezaan git, hasil grep, pepohon direktori — sebelum ia mencapai model, mengurangkan token input sebanyak 20–40% setiap permintaan. Penghalaan sandaran automatik mengalir melalui penyedia langganan, belanjawan, dan peringkat percuma mengikut urutan keutamaan apabila kuota dicapai.
Mengehos sendiri 9router pada VPS anda memastikan semua kelayakan penyedia dan peraturan penghalaan di bawah kawalan anda. Anda mengurus akaun melalui papan pemuka web, menetapkan belanjawan token setiap model, dan mengagihkan permintaan merentasi berbilang akaun dengan penjadualan pusingan-pusingan — mengurangkan kos tanpa menyentuh konfigurasi alat AI anda.
Key features of 9router
RTK token compression
Memampatkan output panggilan alat seperti perbezaan git dan pepohon direktori sebelum dihantar ke model, menjimatkan 20–40% token input bagi setiap permintaan.
Multi-provider routing
Routes requests across 40+ LLM providers with automatic fallback from paid to free tiers when subscription quotas are exhausted.
Round-robin scheduling
Distributes requests across multiple accounts per provider to maximize quota usage before monthly limits reset.
OpenAI-compatible API
Drop-in replacement endpoint at /v1 so any tool that speaks the OpenAI protocol connects without reconfiguration.
Caveman mode
Injects terse output instructions into outgoing prompts to reduce model response length by up to 65%.
Why run 9router on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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