OpenClaw is a self-hosted personal AI assistant platform that connects to the messaging channels you already use â€” WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, Google Chat, Signal, iMessage, and Microsoft Teams â€” through a single gateway running on your own infrastructure. Unlike cloud-based assistants, OpenClaw keeps all conversations, context, and data under your control while remaining always available across every platform.

The gateway architecture supports multiple AI model providers including Anthropic Claude and OpenAI, so you choose the model that fits each task. Voice capabilities, browser automation, and an extensible skills platform mean OpenClaw can handle everything from quick message replies to complex automated workflows.