Webflow hosting
Deploy Webflow Sites with Faster Hosting and Full Control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From RM 12.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Reliable Webflow hosting built for speed, uptime, and confidence. Choose a plan that fits your project, and try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Fast, Reliable Webflow Hosting That Scales With You
Deploy your Webflow site without extra setup. Hostinger keeps hosting simple, so you can publish faster, manage updates with less effort, and focus on building instead of maintaining infrastructure. Get the performance and reliability your project needs as it grows. With managed hosting, strong uptime, and scalable resources, your Webflow site stays responsive and ready for more traffic.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Webflow hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Webflow hosting services.
What is Webflow hosting?
Webflow hosting is managed hosting for websites built in Webflow. It handles server setup, SSL, CDN delivery, and basic security so you can publish without managing infrastructure.
How is Webflow hosting different from VPS hosting?
Webflow hosting is fully managed and built for Webflow sites, while VPS hosting gives you a virtual server to configure yourself. VPS is more flexible, but it also requires more setup and maintenance.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository with Webflow hosting?
No. Webflow hosting is for sites published from the Webflow platform, not for deploying code directly from private GitHub repositories. If you need Git-based deployment, VPS hosting is a better fit.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Webflow hosting plans include bandwidth and site limits. If your site exceeds plan limits, you may need to upgrade to a higher plan. Check the plan details before publishing.
How hard is it to migrate or set up a site on Webflow hosting?
Setup is straightforward if your site is already built in Webflow. For migration, you usually need to rebuild or recreate the site in Webflow, then connect your domain and publish.