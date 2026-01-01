Parcel hosting
Deploy Parcel Apps with Fast, Simple Hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From RM 12.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a Parcel hosting plan with confidence. Get reliable performance, simple setup, and the peace of mind of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Launch Parcel apps faster with optimized hosting
Deploy your Parcel project faster with hosting built for simple setup and reliable performance. Connect your code, publish in a few steps, and let the platform handle the server-side management so you can focus on development instead of configuration. Built for growing apps, Parcel hosting gives you the scalability and uptime technical teams need. Serve assets efficiently, keep deployments consistent, and rely on managed infrastructure that stays responsive as your traffic increases.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Parcel hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Parcel hosting services.
What is Parcel hosting?
Parcel hosting is a managed way to deploy web apps built with Parcel. You connect your code, and the platform handles build and deployment for you.
How is Parcel hosting different from VPS hosting?
Parcel hosting is simpler and more managed. VPS hosting gives you full server control, but you handle setup, security, updates, and deployment yourself.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repo during setup, then deploy it without making the code public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Usage limits depend on your plan. Check the plan details before you publish, so you know what traffic is included and whether extra usage may apply.
How hard is it to migrate or set up Parcel hosting?
Setup is usually straightforward: connect your repo, set the build command, and deploy. If you already have a Parcel project, migration is typically quick.