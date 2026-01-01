Nuxt hosting
Deploy Nuxt Faster with Full Control and Simple Hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From RM 12.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose a Nuxt hosting plan with confidence. Get reliable performance, easy scaling, and the peace of mind of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Fast, Reliable Hosting for Nuxt Apps
Deploy your Nuxt app in minutes with a hosting platform built for speed and simplicity. Push your code, connect your repository, and get a streamlined setup that removes extra server work so you can focus on building. Host your app on reliable infrastructure designed to scale with your traffic and keep performance steady as demand grows. With managed hosting, automated updates, and strong uptime, it’s easier to run Nuxt projects without adding operational overhead.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Nuxt hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Nuxt hosting services.
What is Nuxt hosting?
Nuxt hosting is a web hosting setup designed to run Nuxt apps with the right Node.js support, deployment workflow, and performance settings. It helps you publish Nuxt sites and apps without managing the server stack yourself.
How is Nuxt hosting different from VPS hosting?
Nuxt hosting is simpler and managed for app deployment, while VPS hosting gives you full server control. If you want less setup and maintenance, Nuxt hosting is usually the easier choice; VPS is better for custom environments.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, you can deploy from a private GitHub repository if your hosting plan supports Git-based deployments and repository access. This is useful for teams that want to keep code private while automating updates.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Hosting plans may include bandwidth or resource limits, depending on the plan. Check the plan details so you know what is included and whether any extra usage charges apply.
Can I migrate an existing Nuxt app easily?
Yes, you can usually migrate an existing Nuxt app by connecting your repository, setting the build command, and updating environment variables. If you already have a working app, setup is typically straightforward.