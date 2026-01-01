Vite hosting
Deploy apps built with Vite in minutes
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From RM 12.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing for Vite hosting
Deploy the apps you build with Vite on reliable hosting you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for Vite-powered apps
Host your Vite-built app on Node.js hosting with a setup that stays close to your existing workflow. Push your project, run the build, and serve the generated app without extra configuration getting in the way. Your site runs on managed infrastructure designed for steady performance and reliable uptime, so it keeps handling traffic as your project grows. That gives you a simpler path from local development to production, with less server work to manage.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Vite hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Vite hosting services.
What is vite hosting, and why do I need it for my app?
Vite hosting means deploying the app built with Vite to a live Node.js environment so users can access it online. It matters because Vite is a build tool, not the production runtime, so you still need hosting for the compiled app and any backend it depends on.
How is Vite hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With regular VPS hosting, you manage the server OS, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With our Node.js hosting, the platform handles the server layer so you can focus on the app instead of maintenance.
Can I deploy a Vite project from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you choose. Updates can then be deployed from GitHub without manual uploads.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Vite hosting?
There are resource limits, so if your app grows beyond the plan's capacity, you'll need to upgrade. We don't charge surprise overage fees for traffic spikes, but sustained high usage can require more resources.
How do I move my Vite app from local development or another host?
Connect the Git repository for your Vite app or upload the built project, then set the required Node.js version and environment variables. If you're moving from another host, point your domain to Hostinger and redeploy the app here.