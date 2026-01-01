Google antigravity hosting
Deploy Google Antigravity with speed, simplicity, and full control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From RM 12.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Confidently host Google Antigravity with fast performance, reliable uptime, and the freedom to scale as you grow. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Launch Google Antigravity with Fast, Reliable Hosting
Google Antigravity hosting gives you a simple way to launch and manage your project without extra setup. Deploy faster, keep things organized, and rely on a platform built for stable performance and smooth day-to-day operations. It’s a practical choice for technical teams that want managed hosting with room to grow. Scale resources when needed, keep uptime high, and focus on your application instead of server maintenance.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Google antigravity hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Google antigravity hosting services.
What is Google Antigravity hosting?
Google Antigravity hosting is a hosting setup designed to run workloads connected to Google Antigravity with a simple, managed environment. It helps you deploy and manage apps without handling low-level server tasks.
How is Google Antigravity hosting different from VPS hosting?
VPS hosting gives you more manual control over the server, while Google Antigravity hosting is more guided and easier to manage. It’s a better fit if you want less server administration and a faster setup.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, private GitHub repositories can usually be connected securely during deployment. You just need to authorize access so the platform can pull your code.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans may include bandwidth or resource limits depending on the package you choose. Check the plan details before you buy so you know what is included and whether overage charges apply.
Can I migrate my project or set it up quickly?
Yes, most projects can be migrated or deployed with a straightforward setup flow. If you already have a GitHub repo or app files, you can usually get started in a few steps.