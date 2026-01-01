Continue.dev hosting
Deploy Continue.dev faster with full control and simplicity
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From RM 12.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose the plan that fits your workflow and host Continue.dev with confidence. Enjoy reliable performance, simple setup, and our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+2 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+2 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 34.99
RM 12.99 /mo
+2 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 84.99
RM 29.99 /mo
+2 mo. free
Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Host Continue.dev with Fast, Reliable Performance
Deploy Continue.dev quickly with a setup that keeps the process simple from the start. Get the performance and uptime you need to run your AI coding assistant smoothly, without spending time on server management or manual tuning. Scale when your usage grows, while the platform handles the hosting work in the background. It’s a straightforward way to keep Continue.dev available, responsive, and ready for your team.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Continue.dev hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Continue.dev hosting services.
What is Continue.dev hosting?
Continue.dev hosting is a managed environment for running and connecting Continue.dev with your apps, tools, and model providers. It helps you deploy faster without handling server setup, updates, or basic maintenance yourself.
How is Continue.dev hosting different from VPS hosting?
A VPS gives you full server control, but you manage setup, security, scaling, and updates. Continue.dev hosting is simpler: it is preconfigured for the service, so you can get started faster with less manual work.
Can I deploy private GitHub repositories?
Yes. Continue.dev hosting supports private GitHub repositories, so you can connect your code securely and keep internal projects protected during deployment.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans may include resource limits based on usage. If your app needs more capacity, you can upgrade before hitting limits instead of paying unexpected overage fees.
How hard is migration or initial setup?
Setup is straightforward and designed for technical users. If you are moving from another host, you can migrate your project by connecting your repo, configuring your environment, and deploying in a few steps.