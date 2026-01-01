PostgreSQL is a battle-tested open-source relational database that handles everything from simple web-app backends to enterprise data warehouses. It supports the full SQL standard alongside JSON, arrays, full-text search, geospatial data via PostGIS, and hundreds of extensions — giving you the flexibility to model any kind of data without switching databases.

Running PostgreSQL on your own VPS means dedicated CPU and memory for query workloads, full control over configuration tuning and extension installation, and complete data sovereignty with no per-query cloud charges or storage caps imposed by managed services.