Deploy ntfy in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted push notification server — send alerts to any device with a single HTTP request, no SDK or account needed.
ntfy용 VPS 상품을 선택하세요.
각 상품에는 필요한 모든 기능이 포함되어 있습니다
ntfy 활용으로 만들 수 있는 것
ntfy is a simple, open-source push notification service that turns a plain HTTP POST into an instant alert on your phone, desktop, or browser. There are no accounts to create, no SDKs to install, and no complex integrations — just publish a message to a topic URL and subscribed clients receive it immediately via the official Android, iOS, or web app.
Self-hosting ntfy on your VPS removes rate limits, eliminates data collection, and makes every script, cron job, and self-hosted application on your infrastructure observable with a single curl command — no dependency on commercial push services that can change pricing or terms.
ntfy의 주요 특징
Simple HTTP API
Send a notification with a single curl command — no SDK, library, or account registration required, making integration trivially easy from any language or tool.
Topic-Based Routing
Organize alerts by topic so different scripts, apps, and automations publish to separate channels and subscribers receive only what they care about.
Mobile and Web Apps
Official Android and iOS apps deliver push notifications instantly, while built-in web push support means you can receive alerts in any browser without an app.
Rich Notification Options
Set titles, priorities, emoji tags, action buttons, and file attachments so every alert carries the context needed to act without opening a dashboard.
Access Control
Protect topics with per-user read/write permissions and optional authentication, keeping private alerts away from unauthorized subscribers.
Hostinger에서 ntfy을 실행하는 이유는 무엇입니까?
원클릭으로 실행
사전 구성된 설정으로 애플리케이션을 즉시 실행하세요. 수동 설치나 복잡한 설정 단계가 필요 없습니다.
믿을 수 있는 보안
내장 방화벽, DDoS 공격 방지 및 지속적인 모니터링 기능을 통해 애플리케이션을 안전하게 보호하세요.
Docker 관리자에 내장되어 있습니다.
한 곳에서 여러 Docker 컨테이너를 실행하고 관리하세요. 프로젝트를 손쉽게 배포, 업데이트 및 모니터링할 수 있습니다.
원클릭으로 실행
사전 구성된 설정으로 애플리케이션을 즉시 실행하세요. 수동 설치나 복잡한 설정 단계가 필요 없습니다.
믿을 수 있는 보안
내장 방화벽, DDoS 공격 방지 및 지속적인 모니터링 기능을 통해 애플리케이션을 안전하게 보호하세요.
Docker 관리자에 내장되어 있습니다.
한 곳에서 여러 Docker 컨테이너를 실행하고 관리하세요. 프로젝트를 손쉽게 배포, 업데이트 및 모니터링할 수 있습니다.
믿을 수 있는 Docker VPS 호스팅
Hostinger의 VPS 호스팅에 정말 만족합니다! 항상 최고 수준의 가동률을 유지해 제 사이트가 원활하게 운영되고 있습니다. 도움이 필요할 때마다 기술 지원팀은 신속하고 전문적이며 진심으로 도와주었습니다.
Hostinger는 모든 게 매끄럽고 훌륭합니다. AI 챗봇도 있고, AI가 해결하지 못하는 질문은 상담원도 친절하게 도와줍니다. 그리고 VPS는 정말 최고입니다. 끊김 현상도 전혀 없어요. 개발팀과 모든 관계자분들께 감사드립니다. 앞으로도 계속 좋은 서비스 부탁드립니다! 🚀
드디어 제대로 된 VPS 호스팅 업체를 찾았네요! 가격도 괜찮고, 사용자 시간을 존중하는 훌륭한 포털에, 원활한 백업, 좋은 고객 지원, 믿을 수 있는 안정성까지. 정말 견고하게 느껴집니다.
호스팅된 n8n 인스턴스에 접속할 수 없게 되어 Hostinger 지원팀에 문의했는데, 정말 만족스러웠습니다. 지원팀의 Kodee와 Mohammad는 놀라울 정도로 인내심 있고 꼼꼼하게 문제를 해결해 주었습니다.
Hostinger VPS의 N8N 업그레이드를 도와주신 Carla님께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 전문적이고 해박한 지식에 다시 한번 감사드립니다, Carla님.
Hostinger VPS는 정말 탁월합니다. 항상 제대로 작동하고, 속도도 빠르고 안정적입니다. 다운되거나 오류가 발생하는 일이 전혀 없습니다.
덕분에 회사를 잘 운영하고 있습니다, 제가 이용하는 특정 서비스에 매우 만족합니다. 훌륭한 VPS 설정과 가격 플랜을 제공하는 다른 업체들에 비해 가격도 비싸지 않습니다.