Deploy Code-Server in one click installation.
Full Visual Studio Code running in your browser, accessible from any device with extensions, terminal, and Git support.
Code-Server용 VPS 상품을 선택하세요.
각 상품에는 필요한 모든 기능이 포함되어 있습니다
Code-Server 활용으로 만들 수 있는 것
Code-Server runs Visual Studio Code entirely in your browser, giving you a complete professional development environment accessible from any device with a web connection. Built on Microsoft's open-source VS Code project, it provides an identical editing experience to the desktop application — full extension marketplace, integrated terminal, IntelliSense, and debugger — all hosted on your own server.
Self-hosting Code-Server on a VPS means your source code and credentials stay on your infrastructure rather than a local device. Intensive builds and tests run on server-grade resources instead of draining laptop battery, and your environment remains available 24/7 from anywhere. A single URL and password give you instant access to a consistent, fully configured workspace across every device you use.
Code-Server의 주요 특징
Full VS Code experience
Access the complete Visual Studio Code interface in the browser, including themes, keybindings, and the full extension marketplace.
Integrated terminal
Run build commands, Git operations, and shell scripts directly from the editor without switching windows or SSH clients.
Server-side compute
Heavy compilation, testing, and linting run on VPS resources, keeping local devices fast and extending battery life.
Remote accessibility
Access your development environment from any browser on any device — laptop, tablet, or borrowed computer — without setup.
Persistent workspace
Projects, installed extensions, and settings are stored in a persistent volume and survive container updates unchanged.
Hostinger에서 Code-Server을 실행하는 이유는 무엇입니까?
원클릭으로 실행
사전 구성된 설정으로 애플리케이션을 즉시 실행하세요. 수동 설치나 복잡한 설정 단계가 필요 없습니다.
믿을 수 있는 보안
내장 방화벽, DDoS 공격 방지 및 지속적인 모니터링 기능을 통해 애플리케이션을 안전하게 보호하세요.
Docker 관리자에 내장되어 있습니다.
한 곳에서 여러 Docker 컨테이너를 실행하고 관리하세요. 프로젝트를 손쉽게 배포, 업데이트 및 모니터링할 수 있습니다.
원클릭으로 실행
사전 구성된 설정으로 애플리케이션을 즉시 실행하세요. 수동 설치나 복잡한 설정 단계가 필요 없습니다.
믿을 수 있는 보안
내장 방화벽, DDoS 공격 방지 및 지속적인 모니터링 기능을 통해 애플리케이션을 안전하게 보호하세요.
Docker 관리자에 내장되어 있습니다.
한 곳에서 여러 Docker 컨테이너를 실행하고 관리하세요. 프로젝트를 손쉽게 배포, 업데이트 및 모니터링할 수 있습니다.
믿을 수 있는 Docker VPS 호스팅
Hostinger의 VPS 호스팅에 정말 만족합니다! 항상 최고 수준의 가동률을 유지해 제 사이트가 원활하게 운영되고 있습니다. 도움이 필요할 때마다 기술 지원팀은 신속하고 전문적이며 진심으로 도와주었습니다.
Hostinger는 모든 게 매끄럽고 훌륭합니다. AI 챗봇도 있고, AI가 해결하지 못하는 질문은 상담원도 친절하게 도와줍니다. 그리고 VPS는 정말 최고입니다. 끊김 현상도 전혀 없어요. 개발팀과 모든 관계자분들께 감사드립니다. 앞으로도 계속 좋은 서비스 부탁드립니다! 🚀
드디어 제대로 된 VPS 호스팅 업체를 찾았네요! 가격도 괜찮고, 사용자 시간을 존중하는 훌륭한 포털에, 원활한 백업, 좋은 고객 지원, 믿을 수 있는 안정성까지. 정말 견고하게 느껴집니다.
호스팅된 n8n 인스턴스에 접속할 수 없게 되어 Hostinger 지원팀에 문의했는데, 정말 만족스러웠습니다. 지원팀의 Kodee와 Mohammad는 놀라울 정도로 인내심 있고 꼼꼼하게 문제를 해결해 주었습니다.
Hostinger VPS의 N8N 업그레이드를 도와주신 Carla님께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 전문적이고 해박한 지식에 다시 한번 감사드립니다, Carla님.
Hostinger VPS는 정말 탁월합니다. 항상 제대로 작동하고, 속도도 빠르고 안정적입니다. 다운되거나 오류가 발생하는 일이 전혀 없습니다.
덕분에 회사를 잘 운영하고 있습니다, 제가 이용하는 특정 서비스에 매우 만족합니다. 훌륭한 VPS 설정과 가격 플랜을 제공하는 다른 업체들에 비해 가격도 비싸지 않습니다.