Deploy Apache StreamPipes in one click installation.
Self-service Industrial IoT toolbox to connect, analyze, and explore live data streams without writing code.
Apache StreamPipes용 VPS 상품을 선택하세요.
각 상품에는 필요한 모든 기능이 포함되어 있습니다
Apache StreamPipes 활용으로 만들 수 있는 것
Apache StreamPipes is an open-source self-service toolbox built for Industrial IoT (IIoT) practitioners who need to turn raw machine data into actionable insights. It bundles graphical adapters for protocols like OPC-UA, MQTT, Modbus, and PLCs, a no-code pipeline editor for filtering and enriching streams, and live dashboards for monitoring — all behind a single web UI.
Self-hosting StreamPipes on your VPS keeps factory and sensor data inside your own perimeter, removes per-asset SaaS fees common in IIoT platforms, and gives engineering teams full control over connectors, processors, and storage targets without vendor lock-in.
Apache StreamPipes의 주요 특징
No-code pipeline editor
Visually compose data flows from connectors, processors, and sinks without writing or deploying custom stream-processing code.
Industrial protocol adapters
Connect OPC-UA, MQTT, Modbus, Siemens S7, ROS, REST, and file-based sources out of the box, with a guided wizard to map data fields.
Live dashboards
Visualize real-time KPIs, alarms, and time-series data on shareable dashboards built directly inside the StreamPipes UI.
Time-series storage
Persist enriched streams to the bundled InfluxDB instance for historical analysis, reporting, and ad-hoc queries.
NATS messaging core
Run pipelines on a lightweight NATS broker that delivers low-latency, high-throughput messaging without Kafka operational overhead.
Hostinger에서 Apache StreamPipes을 실행하는 이유는 무엇입니까?
원클릭으로 실행
사전 구성된 설정으로 애플리케이션을 즉시 실행하세요. 수동 설치나 복잡한 설정 단계가 필요 없습니다.
믿을 수 있는 보안
내장 방화벽, DDoS 공격 방지 및 지속적인 모니터링 기능을 통해 애플리케이션을 안전하게 보호하세요.
Docker 관리자에 내장되어 있습니다.
한 곳에서 여러 Docker 컨테이너를 실행하고 관리하세요. 프로젝트를 손쉽게 배포, 업데이트 및 모니터링할 수 있습니다.
원클릭으로 실행
사전 구성된 설정으로 애플리케이션을 즉시 실행하세요. 수동 설치나 복잡한 설정 단계가 필요 없습니다.
믿을 수 있는 보안
내장 방화벽, DDoS 공격 방지 및 지속적인 모니터링 기능을 통해 애플리케이션을 안전하게 보호하세요.
Docker 관리자에 내장되어 있습니다.
한 곳에서 여러 Docker 컨테이너를 실행하고 관리하세요. 프로젝트를 손쉽게 배포, 업데이트 및 모니터링할 수 있습니다.
믿을 수 있는 Docker VPS 호스팅
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