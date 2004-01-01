Deploy AnythingLLM in one click installation.
All-in-one AI workspace for chatting with documents, building agents, and deploying RAG-powered chatbots with any LLM provider.
AnythingLLM向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
AnythingLLMの活用例
AnythingLLM is the most popular open-source all-in-one AI application, with over 59,000 GitHub stars, designed to make document chat, RAG pipelines, and AI agents accessible to everyone without infrastructure expertise. It supports virtually every LLM provider — including OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and local models — so you can choose the model that best fits your budget, capability requirements, and privacy needs.
Self-hosting AnythingLLM ensures that your documents, embeddings, and conversation history remain entirely on your own infrastructure. Sensitive business data never reaches third-party AI services, and you eliminate per-user SaaS fees while gaining the freedom to swap providers, use local models, or mix and match across different workspaces as your requirements evolve.
AnythingLLMの主な機能
Any LLM Provider
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, LM Studio, or local models without changing your workflow, so you're never locked into a single vendor or pricing model.
Document Chat with RAG
Upload PDFs, Word documents, URLs, and text files to create AI-powered knowledge bases that answer questions grounded in your actual content rather than general training data.
AI Agent Framework
Build agents that can search the web, execute code, and call external APIs through natural language, extending AI capabilities beyond simple question-and-answer interactions.
Multi-User Workspaces
Organize content into separate workspaces with role-based permissions, so teams can collaborate on shared knowledge bases while keeping projects and access controls distinct.
Privacy-First Design
All documents, embeddings, and conversations are stored locally on your server, ensuring sensitive business data never leaves your infrastructure regardless of which LLM provider you use.
HostingerでAnythingLLMを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。
Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。