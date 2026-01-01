Reduce your carbon footprint & boost performance
Why go green?
Page views add up
Data consumes energy
Data demand keeps surging
Going green helps people and the planet
User experience
Faster page load times and smoother user experience.
Rankings & conversions
Better search engine rankings and higher conversions.
Lower emissions
Lower energy use per visitor, helping reduce energy use and associated carbon emissions.
Infrastructure efficiency
Reduced strain on global data infrastructure, contributing to a more sustainable internet.
How to reduce your website's carbon footprint
Whether you manage a personal blog, business website, or online store, these simple steps can help you lower your website's carbon footprint, improve performance, and enhance user experience.
Asset and visual optimization
Third-party control
Compatibility and longevity
Sustainable hosting
Hostinger example: Hostinger's infrastructure runs on renewable electricity and energy-efficient data centers, reducing carbon emissions for all hosted websites. We also apply circular economy principles by reusing or recycling 100% of decommissioned servers and switches.
Reason: Hosting infrastructure contributes significantly to both embodied and operational carbon emissions. Partnering with providers that use verified renewable energy, maintain efficient long-lifespan hardware, and recycle old equipment substantially reduces environmental impact. Continuous monitoring through metrics like Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE), and Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE) ensures ongoing efficiency improvements and transparency.
Performance and efficiency optimization
Typography, motion & asset alternatives
Continuous audits & evidence-based releases
Website carbon footprint FAQs
What is a website's carbon footprint?
A website's carbon footprint is the amount of CO₂ emissions generated by loading its pages. Each page view consumes energy in data centers, networks, and user devices, which contributes to carbon emissions.
How much CO₂ does a website produce?
A typical web page view may generate about 0.2-0.5 g of CO₂e, depending on how it’s delivered. For websites with heavy content or high traffic, emissions can be significantly higher.
How can I reduce my website's carbon footprint?
You can lower your website's footprint by optimizing images and code, reducing third-party scripts, enabling caching and compression, using lightweight fonts, and choosing an energy-efficient hosting provider.
Does improving performance make a website more sustainable?
Yes. Faster performance often means less data transfer and lower hardware load, which reduces energy use and emissions while improving user experience and search rankings.
Why does web hosting affect sustainability?
Web hosting uses servers that consume electricity. Choosing providers that run on renewable energy and maintain efficient data centers reduces the environmental impact of every hosted website.
How is Hostinger working to reduce the environmental impact of websites?
Hostinger uses renewable-powered infrastructure, energy-efficient data centers, and responsible hardware recycling to lower the carbon footprint of hosted websites. Learn more in our Sustainability Report.