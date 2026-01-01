Salon website builder
Create your beauty website in minutes
Pick your perfect plan and open your salon online
Create a salon website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
2. Customize your website
3. Go live
Work smarter with AI
Or select a salon website template you love
Building our website was user-friendly. We simply drag and dropped the text and images around to make our website look the way we wanted.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Built-in SEO tools
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Built-in SEO tools
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
We’re here for you, 24/7
Salon website builder FAQs
Can I build a salon website without design or technical skills?
Yes. With a salon website builder, you can create a professional-looking website without any coding or design experience. Simply answer a few questions or choose a beauty salon template, then customize it using an easy drag-and-drop editor.
Follow these simple steps to get online fast:
- Get started. Sign up for the salon website builder and start creating your online presence in minutes – no technical or design skills needed.
- Choose how to build. Let AI generate your website by answering a few questions, or pick from professionally designed salon website templates and customize them your way.
- Customize your website. Personalize your salon website design using an intuitive drag-and-drop editor. Adjust layouts, colors, fonts, and images to match your brand – no coding required.
- Add business features. Set up essential tools like service pages, price lists, contact forms, and online booking so clients can easily find and book your services. Choose a Business Website Builder plan to access ecommerce features.
- Go live with a custom domain. Register and connect your custom domain, then publish your salon website in just a few clicks. Choose an annual plan and get a free domain for the first year.
- Grow with built-in SEO. Use built-in SEO tools to help your salon website rank on Google and attract more clients.
How long does it take to build a salon website?
You can build a salon website in minutes using AI or a ready-made template. Customizing your design, adding content, and going live usually takes just a few hours – even if you’re starting from scratch.
What should a good salon website design include?
A strong salon website design should clearly show your services, prices, opening hours, location, and contact details. With Hostinger’s beauty site builder, it’s easy to add all the essential pages and sections your salon needs. Adding online booking, high-quality images, customer reviews, and social media links helps attract new clients and increase appointments – and every website is mobile-friendly by default.
For inspiration, check out a few wellness website examples created with Hostinger Website Builder.
Is this also a hair salon website builder?
Yes. The builder works perfectly for hair salons, beauty salons, nail studios, and spas. You can generate a salon website with AI in minutes or choose salon-specific templates and customize them to match your brand, services, and style.
Can I accept online bookings through my salon website?
Yes. You can enable online booking so clients can schedule paid or free appointments directly through your website. Let clients reserve available time slots, sync bookings with Google Calendar to avoid double bookings, and allow easy appointment cancellations or rescheduling – helping you save time, reduce missed calls, and keep your schedule organized.
Can I sell salon products or gift cards online?
Yes. With the Business Website Builder plan, you can set up an online store to sell beauty products, gift cards, or service packages directly from your salon website.