Salon website builder

Create your beauty website in minutes

Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
Start now
30-day money-back guarantee
Beauty salon hero image

Pick your perfect plan and open your salon online

Get everything you need to launch your salon website with an all-in-one platform, 24/7 customer support, and an AI Website Builder designed for a fast, hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website — from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
599
149/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹7,152 (regular price ₹28,752). Renews at ₹449/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer • 64% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
699
249/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
1,699
599/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website — from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
599
149/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹7,152 (regular price ₹28,752). Renews at ₹449/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer • 64% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
699
249/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹11,952 (regular price ₹33,552). Renews at ₹649/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
1,699
599/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for ₹28,752 (regular price ₹81,552). Renews at ₹1,599/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Beauty salon templates examples

Create a salon website in 3 easy steps

1. Choose how to build

Answer a few simple questions and let AI create your beauty website instantly – or start from a professionally designed, fully customizable hair and beauty template.
Keep what you love. Change what you don’t. Use an intuitive drag-and-drop editor to adjust layouts, colors, fonts, and images – no coding or design skills required.
Secure your custom domain, publish your website, and start attracting new clients with built-in SEO tools that help your site get discovered on Google.
Explore plans
AI tools list

Work smarter with AI

Answer a few questions and get a unique, well-structured salon website with all essential pages created in seconds. Use AI Writer to generate engaging service descriptions and AI Image Generator to create visuals that match your brand.
Explore plans

Or select a salon website template you love

Choose from 300+ responsive, designer-made, and fully customizable templates for salons, beauty studios, spas, and wellness businesses.
Explore plans
Portfolio
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates

Salon website essentials

Showcase your services, prices, opening hours, and team. Display your social media profiles, accept online bookings, and sell beauty products or gift cards directly from your website.
Explore plans
Appointment booking calendar
Renuka Prasad All-rounder

Building our website was user-friendly. We simply drag and dropped the text and images around to make our website look the way we wanted.

Renuka Prasad

All-rounder | lithuaniacricket.com

All-in-one solution

Create your beauty business website today. It’s easier than you think with Hostinger Website Builder.

Explore plans

Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

We’re here for you, 24/7

Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee – your friendly AI Assistant – and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Live support chat

Salon website builder FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked queries about building a beauty salon website.

Yes. With a salon website builder, you can create a professional-looking website without any coding or design experience. Simply answer a few questions or choose a beauty salon template, then customize it using an easy drag-and-drop editor.

Follow these simple steps to get online fast:

  1. Get started. Sign up for the salon website builder and start creating your online presence in minutes – no technical or design skills needed.
  2. Choose how to build. Let AI generate your website by answering a few questions, or pick from professionally designed salon website templates and customize them your way.
  3. Customize your website. Personalize your salon website design using an intuitive drag-and-drop editor. Adjust layouts, colors, fonts, and images to match your brand – no coding required.
  4. Add business features. Set up essential tools like service pages, price lists, contact forms, and online booking so clients can easily find and book your services. Choose a Business Website Builder plan to access ecommerce features.
  5. Go live with a custom domain. Register and connect your custom domain, then publish your salon website in just a few clicks. Choose an annual plan and get a free domain for the first year.
  6. Grow with built-in SEO. Use built-in SEO tools to help your salon website rank on Google and attract more clients.

You can build a salon website in minutes using AI or a ready-made template. Customizing your design, adding content, and going live usually takes just a few hours – even if you’re starting from scratch.

A strong salon website design should clearly show your services, prices, opening hours, location, and contact details. With Hostinger’s beauty site builder, it’s easy to add all the essential pages and sections your salon needs. Adding online booking, high-quality images, customer reviews, and social media links helps attract new clients and increase appointments – and every website is mobile-friendly by default.

For inspiration, check out a few wellness website examples created with Hostinger Website Builder.

Yes. The builder works perfectly for hair salons, beauty salons, nail studios, and spas. You can generate a salon website with AI in minutes or choose salon-specific templates and customize them to match your brand, services, and style.

Yes. You can enable online booking so clients can schedule paid or free appointments directly through your website. Let clients reserve available time slots, sync bookings with Google Calendar to avoid double bookings, and allow easy appointment cancellations or rescheduling – helping you save time, reduce missed calls, and keep your schedule organized.

Yes. With the Business Website Builder plan, you can set up an online store to sell beauty products, gift cards, or service packages directly from your salon website.

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