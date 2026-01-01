Next.js Hosting
Deploy your Next.js app with speed and simplicity
One monthly price, no hidden fees
+2 mo. free
Business benefits:
+2 mo. free
Everything in Business, plus:
+2 mo. free
Business benefits:
+2 mo. free
Everything in Business, plus:
Built for modern Next.js applications
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Next.js hosting FAQs
What is Next.js hosting?
Next.js hosting allows you to deploy and run Next.js applications, including static and server-side rendered apps, in a fast and reliable environment.
How is this different from VPS hosting?
This is fully managed hosting — we handle uptime, scaling, and security for you. VPS hosting is better suited for developers who need full server control.
Can I deploy private GitHub repositories?
Yes. You can securely connect private repositories and deploy your Next.js app without exposing your code. GitHub integration, ZIP uploads, and redeploys are fully supported.
Is there any traffic limit or overage fee?
No. You get unlimited bandwidth and requests with predictable monthly pricing. Your Next.js app can scale freely without extra charges.
Is it easy to migrate an existing Next.js app?
Yes. You can migrate your project by connecting your GitHub repository or uploading your files. Your Next.js app will be deployed automatically on Hostinger.