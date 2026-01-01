Help people solve their problems with a .solutions domain

3,489/yr389/1st year
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For first year
.solutions

About the .solutions domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .solutions domain

What is a .solutions domain?

.solutions is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) for websites focused on solving problems, services, or expert advice. It has no geographic or eligibility restrictions, making it a flexible choice for many uses.

Who is a .solutions domain for?

A .solutions domain works well for consultants, agencies, software teams, and support services that want to present clear answers and expertise. It also fits project sites and service businesses building trust online.

Why choose a .solutions domain?

A .solutions domain helps visitors understand what your website offers right away, supporting clearer branding and easier recognition. It works well across websites, email, and marketing, and stays flexible as your business grows.

Domain information for .solutions

TLD
.solutions
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.solutions domain FAQs

A .solutions domain is a generic extension often used by businesses, teams, and projects that offer answers or services. Today, people usually read it as a sign that the site is about solving a problem.
Yes. .solutions is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website owner and content than the extension.
Yes, if your site is about products, services, or advice that solve a specific need. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .solutions if you want a name that clearly matches a problem-solving brand and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Anyone can register a .solutions domain. There is no special eligibility requirement for individuals, businesses, or organizations.
Like most domains, a .solutions name must be unique and follow standard naming rules. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions tied to the extension.
At Hostinger, a .solutions domain costs ₹389 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹3,489/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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