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About the .rsvp domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .rsvp domain
What is a .rsvp domain?
.rsvp is a generic top-level domain for invitations and event-related sites. It is open for registration and is often used for weddings, bookings, and event confirmations.
Who is a .rsvp domain for?
A .rsvp domain works well for event planners, wedding sites, party hosts, and conference organizers who want a simple way to manage guest responses. It suits invitations, event pages, and registration needs.
Why choose a .rsvp domain?
A .rsvp domain helps visitors understand your site’s purpose at a glance and makes contact details easier to remember. It supports clear branding across web, email, and event communications as your presence grows.
Domain information for .rsvp
TLD
.rsvp
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.rsvp domain FAQs
What does a .rsvp domain mean?
A .rsvp domain is usually understood as a site for responses to an event invitation. It comes from “RSVP,” a common term for “please reply,” and is often used for weddings, parties, and business events.
Is a .rsvp domain trusted?
Yes. .rsvp is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and owner than on the extension itself.
Is a .rsvp a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about event replies or invitations. Search engines treat .rsvp the same as other extensions for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .rsvp domain or .com domain?
Choose .rsvp if you want the web address to clearly match event RSVPs or invitations. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar general-purpose domain or you want broader use beyond events.
Who can register a .rsvp domain?
Anyone can register a .rsvp domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility rules for most buyers.
Are there restrictions on .rsvp domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply, so names must be valid and available. Some words may be reserved or blocked by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.
How much does a .rsvp domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .rsvp domain costs ₹1,259 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹1,549/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.