Build your academic brand with a .phd domain

2,809/yr2,419/1st year
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For first year
.phd

About the .phd domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .phd domain

What is a .phd domain?

.phd is a generic top-level domain for academic and professional use, often chosen by people, schools, or projects linked to doctorates. It has no country eligibility limits, but some names may be reserved under registry policy.

Who is a .phd domain for?

A .phd domain works well for researchers, academics, doctoral candidates, and education projects that want a clear academic identity. It’s a practical fit for personal profiles, research portfolios, and scholarly initiatives.

Why choose a .phd domain?

A .phd domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and trust. It also creates a consistent, professional fit for your site, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.

Domain information for .phd

TLD
.phd
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.phd domain FAQs

A .phd domain usually signals content linked to a PhD, professor, or advanced academic work. It’s commonly used by researchers, educators, and people building an academic or personal professional brand.
Yes. A .phd domain is a valid top-level domain, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search. It is managed through an official registry like other domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is connected to doctoral study, research, or academic expertise. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .phd if you want a clear academic signal and the name fits your field. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition or need a better chance of finding an available name.
The .phd domain is open to anyone. There is no general eligibility requirement, so individuals, schools, and businesses can register it.
Yes. Registrations must follow standard domain rules, including using allowed characters and avoiding reserved names. Some registry policies may also apply to abusive or invalid registrations.
At Hostinger, a .phd domain costs ₹2,419 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹2,809/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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