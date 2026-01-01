Break the story first with a .news domain

3,679/yr1,069/1st year
Save 71%
For first year
.news

About the .news domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .news domain

What is a .news domain?

.news is a generic top-level domain made for news-related websites and publications. It has no geographic eligibility limits, so it’s commonly used by media brands, journalists, and content sites.

Who is a .news domain for?

A .news domain works well for journalists, publishers, media outlets, newsletters, and news blogs that want a clear, timely web address. It’s a strong fit for sites focused on reporting, updates, and public information.

Why choose a .news domain?

A .news domain helps people understand your content at a glance, supports clear brand recognition, and keeps your web address easy to remember. It also works well for websites, email, and marketing as your publication grows.

Domain information for .news

TLD
.news
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.news domain FAQs

A .news domain is a web address extension for news-related sites, blogs, and publications. It usually signals that the site shares current events, updates, or reporting.
Yes. .news is a valid top-level domain, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep it standard and recognized.
Yes, if your site focuses on news, updates, or timely information. Search engines treat .news the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content quality matter more than the ending.
Choose .news if you want a clear match for a news site and the .com you want is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Anyone can register a .news domain. It is an open extension, so there are no eligibility checks based on location or industry.
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and cannot include reserved names set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .news domain costs ₹1,069 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹3,679/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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