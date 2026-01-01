Keep your brand moving with a .ing domain
₹1,549/yr₹1,259/1st yearFor first year
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About the .ing domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .ing domain
What is a .ing domain?
A new generic TLD from 2014, .ing is run as a non-sponsored extension and is open to general registration. It’s often used for playful, action-based names, but sites need HTTPS to work in browsers.
Who is a .ing domain for?
A .ing domain works well for brands, creators, product launches, and projects built around actions or processes. It’s a strong fit for short, memorable names that feel modern and active.
Why choose a .ing domain?
An .ing domain can make your web address more concise and memorable, helping visitors understand your brand faster. It also supports a consistent identity across websites, email, and marketing as your business expands.
Domain information for .ing
TLD
.ing
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.ing domain FAQs
What does a .ing domain mean?
.ing is a generic domain extension, often read as the ending of words like "running" or "coding." Today, it’s commonly used for creative brands, projects, and modern web names.
Is a .ing domain trusted?
Yes. A .ing domain is a valid top-level domain and works like other standard web extensions in browsers, email, and search. It is operated through an official registry, which helps support normal domain use.
Is a .ing a good domain?
Yes, if you want a short, memorable name that fits a brand, campaign, or creative project. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .ing domain or .com domain?
Choose .ing if you want a more original name and the exact .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest everyday recognition.
Who can register a .ing domain?
Anyone can register a .ing domain. It is generally open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without local presence requirements.
Are there restrictions on .ing domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. A name must be available, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or blocked terms set by the registry.
How much does a .ing domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .ing domain costs ₹1,259 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹1,549/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.