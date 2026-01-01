Build your developer brand with a .foo domain

1,649/yr1,259/1st year
Save 24%
For first year
.foo

About the .foo domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .foo domain

What is a .foo domain?

.foo is a generic top-level domain with no special eligibility rules. It was delegated in 2014 and is operated by Charleston Road Registry; registrations are typically available through accredited registrars.

Who is a .foo domain for?

A .foo domain works well for developers, hobby projects, test sites, and internal tools that need a simple, memorable web address. It’s a fit for experimental projects and flexible digital setups.

Why choose a .foo domain?

A .foo domain gives your website a clear, memorable web address that is easy to share and recognize. It can support a consistent brand presence across site, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .foo

TLD
.foo
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.foo domain FAQs

A .foo domain is a generic top-level domain, or TLD, used like other web endings. Today, it’s usually chosen for a short, memorable web address rather than a specific industry meaning.
Yes. .foo is a valid TLD with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust still depends on the website itself, not just the extension.
Yes, if you want a distinctive name and your audience will understand it. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .foo if the exact name is available or you want a more unusual address. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .foo domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no special eligibility requirements for individuals or businesses.
There are no special use restrictions for .foo domains. Like most TLDs, the name must follow standard domain rules and must not be a reserved or prohibited string.
At Hostinger, a .foo domain costs ₹1,259 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹1,649/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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