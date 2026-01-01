Launch your festive brand with a .boo domain

1,549/yr1,259/1st year
Save 19%
For first year
.boo

About the .boo domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .boo domain

What is a .boo domain?

A generic TLD operated by Charleston Road Registry, .boo is open for general registration. Its playful name makes it a fit for creative, fun, or Halloween-themed sites.

Who is a .boo domain for?

.boo domains suit Halloween projects, event pages, spooky shops, and playful personal brands. They help create a fun, memorable web address for short-term campaigns or creative online identities.

Why choose a .boo domain?

A .boo domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and makes your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, modern address for websites, email, and marketing, while supporting steady growth across channels.

Domain information for .boo

TLD
.boo
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.in

.in is a unique symbol of India.

₹8991/1st yrCheck availability

.com

The world's favourite domain

₹1,4991/1st yrCheck availability

.online

It’s a broad and universal alternative to .com.

₹3,48999/1st yrCheck availability

.io

Perfect for tech startups.

₹7,2593,099/1st yrCheck availability

.icu

Show your clients you are open for business.

₹1,549199/1st yrCheck availability

.xyz

Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.

₹1,939199/1st yrCheck availability

.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.

₹3,099289/1st yrCheck availability

.cloud

Promote your cloud-based service.

₹2,519199/1st yrCheck availability

.boo domain FAQs

A .boo domain is a playful, modern extension often used for brands, events, Halloween sites, or personal projects. It doesn’t have one fixed meaning, so people usually read it based on the website’s content.
Yes. .boo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site owner and content than the extension itself.
Yes, if you want a short, memorable name that fits a fun or themed project. Search engines treat .boo the same as other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .boo if the name suits a creative, seasonal, or brand-specific site and you want more name options. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or if you want the broadest recognition.
Anyone can register a .boo domain. It is an open extension, so there are no location or profession requirements for registration.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use valid characters, and reserved or premium names may be unavailable because the registry controls them.
At Hostinger, a .boo domain costs ₹1,259 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹1,549/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.