Community newsletter templates
Create community newsletters to share updates, highlight activities, and keep members engaged.
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Find a template you like
Browse the newsletter templates and pick one that matches your goal.
Copy the prompt
Use the prompt behind that template to recreate the style in Reach.
Create a Reach account
Sign up to get started. The free plan includes 20 welcome credits to test newsletter generation.
Generate your newsletter
Paste the prompt into Reach, add your brand details, and generate an on-brand newsletter.
Customize and send
Edit the layout and copy, then send your newsletter when you're ready.
Community newsletter templates FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about Reach community newsletter templates.
What’s the goal of a community newsletter?
Community newsletters keep members informed about what’s happening and encourage participation in activities or events.
What type of updates work well in community newsletters?
Event announcements, recent highlights, and important notices help keep members up to date.
How can I make a community newsletter feel more relevant?
Tailor updates to what matters to your members and avoid sending generic messages that don’t relate to the community.
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