ActiveCampaign vs. Hostinger Reach

Deciding between ActiveCampaign and Hostinger Reach? ActiveCampaign is powerful but built for marketing teams. Reach keeps email simple for small businesses like yours. Compare the two below.
See comparisonStart for free

30-day money-back guarantee

Reach is simple to run, fair to pay, easy to start

No learning curve

Reach is built for business owners, not marketing teams. No automation maze to master. Start sending in minutes.

Pay for who you email

Store as many contacts as you like. Your Reach plan follows the people you reach, so a bigger list is no surprise bill.

Start free, grow when ready

Try Hostinger Reach free for a whole year. Move to a paid plan only when your audience does.

Feature comparison

Here is how ActiveCampaign and Hostinger Reach compare across the features that matter most for small business email marketing.
Hostinger Reach
ActiveCampaign

Beginner friendly setup

Yes
Steep learning curve

Free to start

1 year free
14 day trial only

All in one dashboard

Yes
No

CSV contact import

Yes
Yes

Pay per recipient, not per contact

Yes
No

AI email drafting

Yes
Yes, on all plans

One click quality check

Yes
No

Email templates

Reach builds branded emails for you
150 plus templates

Drag and drop editor

Yes
Yes

Automatic brand styling

Yes
Yes

GDPR signup forms

Yes
Yes

10 plus WordPress form plugins

Yes
Limited

AI Builder signup sync

Yes
No

AI segmentation

Yes
AI suggested or manual rules

Automatic email authentication

Yes
Manual setup

Smart send time

Yes
On higher plans

One click list cleanup

Yes
Manual

Real time analytics

Yes
Yes

SMS campaigns

Email focused
Add on, Plus plan

WhatsApp campaigns

Coming soon
Separate paid plan

Transactional email

Not yet
Via Postmark add on

ChatGPT and Claude integration

MCP coming soon
No

Welcome and follow up flows

Yes
Yes

Cart and post purchase emails

Yes
Yes

Advanced automation

Basic
Yes

Built in CRM

Not yet
Yes

Lead scoring

Not yet
CRM add on required

A/B testing

Not yet
Yes
Start for free

*Date of comparison: August 25, 2026.

When ActiveCampaign might be the better fit
Need advanced automation, a built-in CRM, lead scoring, or SMS? ActiveCampaign goes deeper, but expect a learning curve and rising costs. If you want simple, fast email, Reach is the stronger pick.

Built for small business email marketing

Grow your audience

Import contacts by CSV and capture signups from the WordPress form plugins you already use, plus your AI Builder site. Your list grows on its own.

Recover lost sales

Connected a store? Set up abandoned cart and post-purchase emails once, and Reach sends them for you automatically, winning back lost sales.

Track what works

Follow opens, clicks, and engagement in real time, with clear reports that show what to send next and where you can improve results.

How many subscribers do you have?

Send campaigns at the right time
Let Smart Sending choose the best time based on past opens
Look professional in every inbox
Switch between AI, drag-and-drop, and HTML editors
Improve every send before it goes out
Get unlimited AI subject lines and spam checks before sending
Know what to send next
Get weekly campaign ideas tailored to your niche and season
Welcome & sequence emails
Greet new signups and nurture them over days or weeks
Bring shoppers and buyers back
Recover abandoned carts and follow up after purchases automatically

Recipients count:

0-500
Most popular

24 months

3 500 emails/mo
69% off
479
149/mo
Bundle offer
Build your site and grow your audience+ ₹179/mo. Free domain and 2 mailboxes for 1 year

12 months

199/mo

1 month

479/mo

Billed every 2 years

Cancel anytime

Prices exclude taxes

Not sure what to choose?Try free · 100 recipients/mo, limited access to features · ₹89/mo after

Start for free

Billed every 2 years

Cancel anytime

Prices exclude taxes

Join millions of happy customers

“With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.”

Image

Leonardo Amoyr

Entrepreneur & Content Creator

“Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.”

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Kim Keogh Creates

Illustrator / All-around creative

“Already loved Hostinger's hosting, but Reach surprised me even more. The AI saves me so much time — no starting from scratch. It's also incredibly easy to segment my audience. I'd highly recommend it.”

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Anthony O Connell

Business owner

ActiveCampaign vs Hostinger Reach FAQs

Yes, if you want simple, fast email without a steep learning curve. Reach helps you create and send professional campaigns in minutes. ActiveCampaign is the better fit if you need advanced automation, a built-in CRM, or lead scoring.
Yes. Reach is built for beginners and gets you sending in minutes. ActiveCampaign is powerful, but its automation builder has a steeper learning curve that many users take weeks to master.
Reach charges by the number of people you email each month, not by every contact you store. Your list can grow without a surprise jump in price, and there are no add-ons to chase.
Yes. Export your contacts from ActiveCampaign as a CSV file, then import them into Reach in a few clicks and start sending right away.
Yes. Reach includes welcome and follow-up flows, plus abandoned cart and post-purchase emails for stores on WooCommerce and Hostinger eCommerce. For advanced branching workflows and a CRM, ActiveCampaign goes deeper.
You can start with a free trial. Reach works best inside the Hostinger ecosystem, and some features, like automatic email authentication, need your domain to use Hostinger nameservers.

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