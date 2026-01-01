Deploy ZITADEL in one click installation.
Open-source identity infrastructure platform for authentication, SSO, and user management across all your applications.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ZITADEL
ZITADEL is a cloud-native, open-source identity and access management platform that provides authentication, authorization, and user management for modern applications. It supports OIDC, OAuth 2.0, SAML, and passkeys out of the box â€” making it a complete self-hosted alternative to Auth0, Keycloak, or AWS Cognito.
Self-hosting ZITADEL on your own VPS gives you full control over user data, compliance requirements, and authentication flows with no per-user fees or vendor lock-in. Its event-sourced architecture ensures a complete, immutable audit trail of all identity operations.
Key features of ZITADEL
Single Sign-On
Centralize authentication across all your applications with OIDC and SAML support, giving users one login for everything they access.
Passkey authentication
Enable passwordless login with WebAuthn passkeys and hardware security keys for phishing-resistant, credential-free access.
Native multi-tenancy
Manage multiple organizations and applications from one ZITADEL instance with complete isolation between tenants and per-organization branding.
Immutable audit trail
Event-sourced architecture records every identity operation as an immutable event, providing compliance-grade logs for SOC 2 and GDPR requirements.
Identity federation
Connect Google, GitHub, Microsoft, and custom OIDC providers so users can log in with their existing accounts across your entire stack.
Why run ZITADEL on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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