Deploy WriteFreely in one click installation.
Minimalist open-source blogging platform built around Markdown, distraction-free writing, and ActivityPub federation.
Choose a VPS plan for WriteFreely
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WriteFreely
WriteFreely is a clean, minimalist publishing platform designed around the act of writing. Posts are composed in plain Markdown, the editor stays out of your way, and the public reading experience strips away comments, ads, and trackers â€” leaving just the words. Built-in ActivityPub support lets followers in the Fediverse subscribe to your blog directly from Mastodon and other federated services.
Self-hosting WriteFreely on your VPS keeps your writing under your own domain, free from algorithmic feeds and platform shutdowns. The lightweight Go binary uses minimal resources, persists everything to a single SQLite database, and gives you full control over export, theming, and federation settings.
Key features of WriteFreely
Markdown-first editor
Write in plain Markdown with a distraction-free editor that auto-saves drafts and stays out of your way while you focus on the words.
ActivityPub federation
Followers on Mastodon and other Fediverse services can subscribe to your blog directly, reaching readers without algorithmic feeds in the way.
Clean reading experience
Public posts render with a typographic, ad-free layout and no tracking â€” readers see your writing the way you wrote it.
Custom themes and CSS
Pick from built-in themes or drop in custom CSS to brand your blog without touching templates or rebuilding the binary.
Drafts and scheduling
Save private drafts indefinitely, then schedule or publish posts when you are ready â€” no third-party CMS plugins required.
Lightweight and portable
Single Go binary backed by SQLite means your entire blog fits in a tiny volume and migrates between hosts with one file copy.
Why run WriteFreely on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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