Deploy withoutbg in one-click installation.
Self-hosted AI background removal tool that processes images locally with no cloud dependency or per-image fees.
Choose a VPS plan for withoutbg
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with withoutbg
withoutbg is a self-hosted AI-powered background removal application that runs a four-stage ONNX model pipeline entirely on your own server. It provides a drag-and-drop web interface for removing backgrounds from product photos, portraits, and marketing images â€” without sending files to a cloud service or paying per-image fees. The pipeline combines ISNet segmentation, Depth Anything V2 guidance, Focus Matting, and a refiner model to produce clean, transparent-background results from CPU inference alone.
All model weights are bundled inside the Docker image, so there is nothing to configure beyond deploying the container â€” no model downloads, no GPU required, no external API calls on the processing path.
Key features of withoutbg
Local AI model pipeline
Runs all background removal processing on your own server using bundled ONNX models â€” no image is ever sent to an external cloud service.
Four-stage processing
ISNet segmentation, Depth Anything V2 guidance, Focus Matting, and a refiner model work together to produce clean edges on hair, fur, and complex subjects.
No GPU required
CPU-based ONNX inference means any standard VPS can run the full model pipeline without GPU hardware or CUDA setup.
Drag-and-drop web UI
React-based interface lets users drop images and download transparent-background results in PNG, JPEG, or WebP format without any setup.
No per-image fees
Self-hosting eliminates per-image charges from SaaS background removal APIs â€” process unlimited images at a fixed VPS cost.
Why run withoutbg on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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